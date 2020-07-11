Proton (XPR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.37 Million

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. One Proton token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0172 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular exchanges. Proton has a total market capitalization of $10.80 million and $2.37 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Proton has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Proton alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00045388 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $470.19 or 0.05069563 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002799 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00017906 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00054179 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00033462 BTC.

Proton Profile

Proton is a token. It launched on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 628,901,782 tokens. The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ . The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com

Buying and Selling Proton

Proton can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.