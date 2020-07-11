Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PRUDENTIAL PLC provides retail financial products and services and fund management to many millions of customers worldwide. Their commitment to the shareholders who own Prudential is to maximise the value over time of their investment. They do this by investing for the long term to develop and bring out the best in their people and their businesses to produce superior products and services, and hence superior financial returns. Their aim is to deliver top quartile performance among their international peer group in terms of total shareholder returns. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research report on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine cut Prudential Public from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Prudential Public in a report on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Prudential Public in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, HSBC cut Prudential Public from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.00.

NYSE PUK opened at $31.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.09 and its 200 day moving average is $30.63. Prudential Public has a fifty-two week low of $15.68 and a fifty-two week high of $44.13.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Public by 14.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 874,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,674,000 after purchasing an additional 107,218 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Public by 210.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,012,000 after purchasing an additional 246,676 shares during the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Public in the first quarter worth about $1,115,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Public in the first quarter worth about $833,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Prudential Public by 26.1% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Public Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

