Pundi X Hits Market Capitalization of $47.13 Million (NPXS)

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 11th. Over the last week, Pundi X has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pundi X coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X has a total market capitalization of $47.13 million and approximately $4.01 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pundi X alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045424 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.38 or 0.05022135 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002798 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00017713 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00053862 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002412 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00033017 BTC.

About Pundi X

Pundi X (NPXS) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2017. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,549,026,524 coins and its circulating supply is 234,566,874,619 coins. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pundi X is medium.com/pundix . The official website for Pundi X is pundix.com

Pundi X Coin Trading

Pundi X can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall.com. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.