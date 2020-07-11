Quantstamp Market Cap Reaches $17.37 Million (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 11th. Over the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar. Quantstamp has a market capitalization of $17.37 million and $1.66 million worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantstamp token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0281 or 0.00000303 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00045242 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $468.27 or 0.05046045 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002811 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00017816 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00054012 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00033242 BTC.

Quantstamp Token Profile

Quantstamp is a token. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,314,171 tokens. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

Quantstamp can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

