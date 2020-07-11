Qwertycoin (QWC) Trading Up 5.5% This Week

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 11th. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. Qwertycoin has a market capitalization of $591,920.53 and approximately $209,875.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Qwertycoin has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 4th, 2018. Qwertycoin's total supply is 123,520,269,798 coins. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

