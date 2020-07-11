Ravencoin Hits Market Capitalization of $134.13 Million (RVN)

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0204 or 0.00000220 BTC on major exchanges including QBTC, Bittrex, Nanex and Cryptohub. Over the last week, Ravencoin has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. Ravencoin has a market cap of $134.13 million and $16.04 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ravencoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $186.16 or 0.02007126 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00197621 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00066366 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00001020 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000198 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010790 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

Ravencoin is a coin. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 6,576,445,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org . The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin . The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ravencoin Coin Trading

Ravencoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Graviex, QBTC, Nanex, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, IDCM, Cryptohub, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.