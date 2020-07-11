Reviewing Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) and Dialog Semiconductor (NASDAQ:DLGNF)

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) and Dialog Semiconductor (OTCMKTS:DLGNF) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Semtech and Dialog Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semtech 6.47% 9.48% 6.17% Dialog Semiconductor 19.52% 17.11% 11.56%

Semtech has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dialog Semiconductor has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Semtech and Dialog Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semtech 0 2 12 0 2.86 Dialog Semiconductor 0 3 6 0 2.67

Semtech currently has a consensus target price of $55.27, suggesting a potential upside of 2.92%. Given Semtech’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Semtech is more favorable than Dialog Semiconductor.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.1% of Semtech shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Semtech shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Semtech and Dialog Semiconductor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semtech $547.51 million 6.39 $31.87 million $0.91 59.01 Dialog Semiconductor $1.57 billion 2.33 $301.45 million $3.47 13.44

Dialog Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Semtech. Dialog Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semtech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, and communications applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications. It also offers protection products, such as filter and termination devices that are integrated with the transient voltage suppressor devices, which protect electronic systems from voltage spikes; and wireless and sensing products comprising a portfolio of specialized radio frequency products used in various industrial, medical, and communications applications, as well as specialized sensing products used in industrial and consumer applications. In addition, the company provides power products consisting of switching voltage regulators, combination switching and linear regulators, smart regulators, isolated switches, and wireless charging that control, alter, regulate, and condition the power within electronic systems. It serves original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers in the enterprise computing, communications, and consumer and industrial end-markets. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales representative firms and independent distributors in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Semtech Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Camarillo, California.

Dialog Semiconductor Company Profile

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. It operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal. The company offers power management integrated circuits (PMICs), sub-PMICs, charger ICs, automotive grade PMICs, and audio codecs; Bluetooth low energy ICs, voice over DECT, and digital audio and audio codec ICs; AC/DC rapid charge adapters, converters, power adapters, and embedded networking converters, as well as SSL LED and backlight drivers and configurable mixed-signal ICs; and motor control ICS and ASIC controllers. It has a partnership with UNISOC to develop the SC2703, an optimized high-performance power management integrated circuit. Dialog Semiconductor Plc was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom.

