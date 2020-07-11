Reviewing Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO) & Servicesource International (OTCMKTS:SREV)

Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO) and Servicesource International (NASDAQ:SREV) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sparta Commercial Services and Servicesource International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sparta Commercial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Servicesource International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Servicesource International has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.95%. Given Servicesource International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Servicesource International is more favorable than Sparta Commercial Services.

Profitability

This table compares Sparta Commercial Services and Servicesource International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sparta Commercial Services N/A N/A N/A Servicesource International -8.97% -9.38% -5.06%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.4% of Servicesource International shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Servicesource International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sparta Commercial Services and Servicesource International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sparta Commercial Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Servicesource International $216.13 million 0.72 -$18.68 million ($0.09) -18.22

Sparta Commercial Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Servicesource International.

Volatility & Risk

Sparta Commercial Services has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Servicesource International has a beta of 2.16, suggesting that its share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Servicesource International beats Sparta Commercial Services on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sparta Commercial Services Company Profile

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc., a technology company, develops, markets, and manages business mobile applications for smartphones and tablets under the iMobileApp name. It offers mobile applications for racetracks, private clubs, country clubs, restaurants, and grocery stores. The company also owns and manages Websites, which sell on-demand motorcycle, recreational vehicle, power-sport vehicle, and truck title history reports for consumers, retail dealers, auction houses, insurance companies, and banks/finance companies. In addition, it offers an equipment-leasing product for local and state agencies that helps to finance their essential equipment needs, including police motorcycles, cruisers, buses, and EMS equipment. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Servicesource International Company Profile

ServiceSource International, Inc. operates as a digital customer journey experience company. Its solutions include lead generation, inside sales, outsourced sales operations, customer onboarding, customer success management, cross-sell and upsell, warranty conversion, account-based marketing, and channel recruitment and enablement, as well as renewals management services, such as the sale of maintenance and support service contracts for the products used by its clients' end-users. The company also offers sales performance analysis, business case, pricing and contract structuring, data integration, data reservoir and performance optimization, client benchmarking and continuous improvement, and developing and delivering applications. In addition, its technologies comprise customer success management, renewal and channel management, inside sales, and productivity tools. The company sells its solutions through sales organization worldwide. ServiceSource International, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

