Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded Rio Tinto from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $58.90 on Wednesday. Rio Tinto has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $61.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.91.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

