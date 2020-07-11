Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. acquires, owns, manages, finances and capitalizes ground net leases. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on SAFE. TheStreet raised shares of Safehold from a c- rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Safehold in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They set a hold rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Safehold in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Safehold in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.00.

SAFE opened at $52.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.91 and a 200 day moving average of $51.81. Safehold has a 12 month low of $26.61 and a 12 month high of $67.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.43 and a beta of -0.40.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $40.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.24 million. Safehold had a net margin of 34.42% and a return on equity of 4.39%. Analysts predict that Safehold will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This is a boost from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.03%.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 1,759,651 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $100,581,651.16. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAFE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Safehold by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,909,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,754,000 after purchasing an additional 108,514 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Safehold by 640.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,042,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,995,000 after purchasing an additional 901,336 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Safehold by 7.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after buying an additional 34,628 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Safehold by 34.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 410,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,019,000 after buying an additional 104,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Safehold by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 344,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,882,000 after buying an additional 25,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

