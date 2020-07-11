SALT (SALT) Market Cap Tops $4.91 Million

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 11th. One SALT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0612 or 0.00000661 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Radar Relay, Upbit and Liqui. During the last seven days, SALT has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. SALT has a total market capitalization of $4.91 million and approximately $9,332.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SALT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010806 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.90 or 0.01987062 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00192849 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00066913 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00001040 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000199 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00117435 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT launched on July 28th, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,620 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com . SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com

Buying and Selling SALT

SALT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Huobi, Bittrex, ABCC, Kyber Network, LATOKEN, AirSwap, Binance, Liqui, Radar Relay, Gate.io, IDEX and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.