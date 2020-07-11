Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2020

Analysts expect Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) to report earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.74. Saul Centers reported earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.99. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Saul Centers.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Saul Centers from $58.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Saul Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

In other Saul Centers news, CEO B Francis Saul II acquired 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.45 per share, for a total transaction of $309,225.00. 50.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 543.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 700.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

BFS traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $30.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,709. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The company has a market capitalization of $695.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.02. Saul Centers has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $57.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.83%.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saul Centers (BFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS)

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit