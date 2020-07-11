Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Analysts expect Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) to report earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.74. Saul Centers reported earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full year earnings of $2.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.99. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Saul Centers.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Saul Centers from $58.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Saul Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

In other Saul Centers news, CEO B Francis Saul II acquired 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.45 per share, for a total transaction of $309,225.00. 50.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 543.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Saul Centers in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Saul Centers by 700.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

BFS traded up $0.76 on Friday, reaching $30.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,709. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The company has a market capitalization of $695.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.02. Saul Centers has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $57.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.83%.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

