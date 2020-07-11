Scry.info (DDD) Hits Market Cap of $1.82 Million

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Scry.info token can currently be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and LBank. In the last seven days, Scry.info has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Scry.info has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and $87,604.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Scry.info alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010849 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.51 or 0.01978128 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00189713 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00065763 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00001017 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000199 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00116873 BTC.

About Scry.info

Scry.info was first traded on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 tokens. The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info . Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8

Scry.info Token Trading

Scry.info can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scry.info should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scry.info using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Scry.info Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scry.info and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.