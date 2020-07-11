Sentinel Protocol Price Hits $0.0197 (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. In the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 6% lower against the dollar. Sentinel Protocol has a total market cap of $7.93 million and approximately $390,454.00 worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0197 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, IDEX, Hotbit and DDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a token. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 401,731,425 tokens. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol

Sentinel Protocol Token Trading

Sentinel Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, GDAC, BitForex, IDEX, Bibox, DDEX, Hotbit, Upbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

