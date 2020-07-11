Sharder Market Capitalization Reaches $1.83 Million (SS)

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One Sharder token can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sharder has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and $73,364.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sharder has traded 15.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sharder Token Profile

SS is a token. Its launch date was February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 tokens. Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain . The official website for Sharder is sharder.org . The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Sharder is medium.com/@SharderChain

Buying and Selling Sharder

Sharder can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sharder directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sharder should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sharder using one of the exchanges listed above.

