ShipChain Hits Market Cap of $6.45 Million (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. ShipChain has a market cap of $6.45 million and approximately $305,703.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ShipChain has traded up 10.2% against the dollar. One ShipChain token can currently be bought for $0.0135 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00045264 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $471.61 or 0.05101158 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002803 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00017816 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00053896 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002441 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00033057 BTC.

About ShipChain

ShipChain (SHIP) is a token. It launched on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 tokens. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ShipChain is www.shipchain.io

Buying and Selling ShipChain

ShipChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShipChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShipChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

