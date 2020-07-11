SnowGem Trading 13.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. SnowGem has a total market cap of $948,714.97 and $169,114.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SnowGem has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar. One SnowGem coin can now be purchased for about $0.0359 or 0.00000387 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex, Mercatox and STEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004363 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003901 BTC.

ZelCash (ZEL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

XSG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 26,526,700 coins and its circulating supply is 26,449,608 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org.

SnowGem Coin Trading

SnowGem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

