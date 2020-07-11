S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Price Target Raised to $361.00

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $342.00 to $361.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $322.00 to $280.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $322.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded S&P Global from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $336.00 to $397.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $316.80.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $352.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $325.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $186.05 and a 52-week high of $356.79.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 758.90% and a net margin of 34.02%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Analysts expect that S&P Global will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.12%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in S&P Global by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 253,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,273,000 after acquiring an additional 104,122 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 195,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,331,000 after purchasing an additional 14,794 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 849.9% in the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 9,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.7% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 8,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 22,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

