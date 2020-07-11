Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $110.26 Million

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2020

Equities research analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) will announce $110.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $61.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $154.20 million. Spirit Airlines posted sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 89.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full year sales of $1.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $3.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $771.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Spirit Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAVE traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.53. 20,537,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,505,710. Spirit Airlines has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $55.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.16.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 221.4% in the 1st quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,639,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,139,000 after buying an additional 1,129,721 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,626,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,407,000. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1,408.6% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 803,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,355,000 after buying an additional 750,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,480,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,089,000 after buying an additional 498,353 shares in the last quarter.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

Featured Article: Why do corrections happen?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit Airlines (SAVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE)

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit