Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $110.26 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) will announce $110.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $61.97 million and the highest estimate coming in at $154.20 million. Spirit Airlines posted sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 89.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full year sales of $1.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $2.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $3.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Spirit Airlines.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $771.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Spirit Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Spirit Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Spirit Airlines from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAVE traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.53. 20,537,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,505,710. Spirit Airlines has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $55.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.16.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 221.4% in the 1st quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,639,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,139,000 after buying an additional 1,129,721 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,626,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,407,000. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 1,408.6% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 803,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,355,000 after buying an additional 750,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,480,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,089,000 after buying an additional 498,353 shares in the last quarter.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

Featured Article: Why do corrections happen?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit Airlines (SAVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.