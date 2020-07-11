StableUSD Achieves Market Cap of $697,902.41 (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. StableUSD has a total market cap of $697,902.41 and approximately $2,335.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StableUSD token can now be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00010388 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Binance. During the last seven days, StableUSD has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get StableUSD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $186.16 or 0.02007126 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00197621 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00066366 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00001020 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000198 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00116039 BTC.

StableUSD Token Profile

StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,669,991 tokens and its circulating supply is 724,380 tokens. StableUSD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog . StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . StableUSD’s official website is www.stably.io

Buying and Selling StableUSD

StableUSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StableUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StableUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StableUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.