Storeum (STO) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Storeum (CURRENCY:STO) traded down 74.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. In the last week, Storeum has traded up 140.4% against the U.S. dollar. Storeum has a total market capitalization of $1,346.41 and approximately $37.00 worth of Storeum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Storeum token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including EtherFlyer and VinDAX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002493 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000186 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001727 BTC.

About Storeum

STO is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2016. Storeum’s total supply is 279,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 278,998,364 tokens. The official website for Storeum is storeum.co. Storeum’s official Twitter account is @storeum.

Storeum Token Trading

Storeum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and VinDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storeum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storeum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Storeum using one of the exchanges listed above.

