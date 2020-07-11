Streamr DATAcoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $27.29 Million (DATA)

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 11th. One Streamr DATAcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0764 or 0.00000850 BTC on exchanges including Coinone, Radar Relay, IDEX and Mercatox. In the last week, Streamr DATAcoin has traded 58.9% higher against the dollar. Streamr DATAcoin has a total market cap of $51.76 million and approximately $27.29 million worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010787 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.11 or 0.02004693 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00197970 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00066449 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00001017 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000198 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00115915 BTC.

Streamr DATAcoin Profile

Streamr DATAcoin launched on October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. The official website for Streamr DATAcoin is www.streamr.com . The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Streamr DATAcoin is blog.streamr.com . Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc

Streamr DATAcoin Token Trading

Streamr DATAcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, BitForex, Coinone, IDEX, Mercatox, HitBTC, Bancor Network, Ethfinex, Gate.io, Radar Relay and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr DATAcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr DATAcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

