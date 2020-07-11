StrongHands (SHND) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. In the last seven days, StrongHands has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. StrongHands has a total market cap of $428,298.50 and approximately $109.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, STEX, Trade Satoshi and BiteBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

StrongHands Coin Profile

SHND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 16,959,648,898 coins and its circulating supply is 16,546,454,544 coins. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

StrongHands Coin Trading

StrongHands can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, STEX, Crex24, CoinExchange, BiteBTC and Coindeal. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

