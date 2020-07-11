Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) Given New $92.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) had its target price boosted by Lake Street Capital from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Get Sturm Ruger & Company Inc alerts:

NYSE:RGR opened at $76.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.44. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.44 and a fifty-two week high of $80.50.

Sturm Ruger & Company Inc (NYSE:RGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.05 million. Sturm Ruger & Company Inc had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Michael O. Fifer sold 782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $43,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,587,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Anthony Dineen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $438,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,169 shares of company stock valued at $3,560,991 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 516,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,276,000 after purchasing an additional 18,721 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,497,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 303,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,449,000 after acquiring an additional 17,036 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 246,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,557,000 after acquiring an additional 13,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Sturm Ruger & Company Inc during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,822,000. 68.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sturm Ruger & Company Inc

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. It offers single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sturm Ruger & Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.