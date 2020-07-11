SunTrust Banks Raises Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target to $55.00

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2020

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) had its price target increased by SunTrust Banks from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $61.00 to $39.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Nomura upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. ValuEngine raised Owens Corning from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Owens Corning stock opened at $55.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.74, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.44. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $68.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OC. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 278.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

The Fly

