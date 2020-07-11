Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) versus Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Head to Head Contrast

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) and Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Sutro Biopharma has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alector has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sutro Biopharma and Alector’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sutro Biopharma -148.06% -59.70% -36.43% Alector -556.70% -48.29% -25.78%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sutro Biopharma and Alector’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sutro Biopharma $42.74 million 4.90 -$55.74 million ($2.43) -3.71 Alector $21.22 million 86.78 -$105.39 million ($1.71) -13.63

Sutro Biopharma has higher revenue and earnings than Alector. Alector is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sutro Biopharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.1% of Sutro Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of Alector shares are held by institutional investors. 28.9% of Sutro Biopharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of Alector shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sutro Biopharma and Alector, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sutro Biopharma 0 1 7 0 2.88 Alector 0 0 8 0 3.00

Sutro Biopharma presently has a consensus target price of $18.67, indicating a potential upside of 106.95%. Alector has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.63%. Given Sutro Biopharma’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Sutro Biopharma is more favorable than Alector.

Summary

Alector beats Sutro Biopharma on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Alector

Alector, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company's preclinical stage products comprise AL101 for the treatment of multiple neurodegenerative disorders; and AL003 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also has 10 programs under research and development stage. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

