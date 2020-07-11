Swarm (SWM) Reaches Market Cap of $2.18 Million

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. One Swarm token can now be bought for approximately $0.0279 or 0.00000301 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network, YoBit, HitBTC and IDEX. In the last week, Swarm has traded up 35.6% against the dollar. Swarm has a market cap of $2.18 million and $5,911.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Swarm Token Profile

Swarm was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. The official website for Swarm is www.swarm.fund . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swarm’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Swarm

Swarm can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, HitBTC, IDEX and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

