Syscoin (SYS) Price Up 16% This Week

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Syscoin has a total market cap of $19.64 million and $393,188.00 worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0333 or 0.00000360 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious, Livecoin, Binance and Poloniex. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded up 16% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.89 or 0.00485127 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00012836 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000048 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003432 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000495 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005850 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 590,253,336 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Syscoin Coin Trading

Syscoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, Bittylicious, Sistemkoin, Trade By Trade, Upbit, Poloniex, Binance, Livecoin, YoBit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

