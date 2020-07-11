Tael (WABI) Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. Over the last week, Tael has traded up 9.7% against the dollar. Tael has a total market capitalization of $9.99 million and $1.69 million worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tael coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001264 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $119.16, $5.22, $4.92 and $10.00.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00045388 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $470.19 or 0.05069563 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002799 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00017906 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00054179 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00033462 BTC.

About Tael

Tael (WABI) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico

Tael Coin Trading

Tael can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $34.91, $13.96, $10.00, $119.16, $6.32, $45.75, $5.22, $62.56, $18.11, $24.72, $7.20 and $4.92. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

