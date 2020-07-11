Tap Market Capitalization Hits $32.53 Million (XTP)

Tap (CURRENCY:XTP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. In the last week, Tap has traded 21.1% lower against the dollar. Tap has a market capitalization of $32.53 million and approximately $267,681.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tap token can now be bought for approximately $0.0627 or 0.00000678 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00045319 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 60.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.19 or 0.05049475 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002805 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00017867 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00054109 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00033227 BTC.

About Tap

XTP is a token. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 518,802,335 tokens. Tap’s official website is www.tap.global . Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tap is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d

Tap Token Trading

Tap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

