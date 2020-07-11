Tellor Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $707,002.00 (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One Tellor token can now be purchased for approximately $7.84 or 0.00085008 BTC on exchanges. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $10.51 million and $707,002.00 worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tellor has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010843 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.67 or 0.01980092 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00190967 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00066078 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00001024 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000199 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00116820 BTC.

About Tellor

Tellor’s total supply is 1,435,014 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,340,008 tokens. Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor . The official website for Tellor is tellor.io

Buying and Selling Tellor

Tellor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars.

