Telsey Advisory Group Cuts Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target to $18.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its price objective trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on JWN. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Nordstrom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Nordstrom from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordstrom from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.69.

Nordstrom stock opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.08. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $43.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Nordstrom had a positive return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 6,161.0% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 61,180.0% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 29.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Nordstrom by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

