Telsey Advisory Group Cuts Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target to $18.00

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2020

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its price objective trimmed by Telsey Advisory Group from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on JWN. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Nordstrom from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Nordstrom from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordstrom from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.69.

Nordstrom stock opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.08. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $43.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Nordstrom had a positive return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nordstrom will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 6,161.0% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 61,180.0% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 29.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Nordstrom by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

See Also: No Load Funds

Analyst Recommendations for Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN)

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit