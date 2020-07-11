TENA Hits Market Cap of $103,877.94 (TENA)

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 11th. One TENA token can currently be bought for $0.0389 or 0.00000420 BTC on major exchanges including CPDAX and LBank. Over the last seven days, TENA has traded up 42.6% against the dollar. TENA has a total market cap of $103,877.94 and approximately $4,651.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010809 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $183.68 or 0.01985208 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00193208 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00066831 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00001036 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000199 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00117406 BTC.

TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,672,526 tokens. TENA’s official message board is medium.com/tenaprotocol . TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol . TENA’s official website is tenaprotocol.io

TENA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TENA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

