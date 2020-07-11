Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.76 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) will report sales of $3.76 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.38 billion and the highest is $4.03 billion. Tenet Healthcare reported sales of $4.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.
On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full-year sales of $17.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.61 billion to $18.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $19.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.45 billion to $19.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tenet Healthcare.
Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.96. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 65.69% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.
Shares of THC traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,594,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,128. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.98, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.82 and its 200-day moving average is $24.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 2.33.
About Tenet Healthcare
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
