Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.76 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) will report sales of $3.76 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.38 billion and the highest is $4.03 billion. Tenet Healthcare reported sales of $4.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full-year sales of $17.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.61 billion to $18.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $19.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.45 billion to $19.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.96. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 65.69% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

THC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine cut Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THC traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,594,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,128. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.98, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.82 and its 200-day moving average is $24.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 2.33.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

