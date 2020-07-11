Ternio Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $134,765.00 (TERN)

Ternio (CURRENCY:TERN) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 11th. Ternio has a market cap of $4.43 million and $134,765.00 worth of Ternio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ternio token can currently be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000084 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. During the last week, Ternio has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010806 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002185 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.90 or 0.01987062 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00192849 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00066913 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00001040 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000199 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00117435 BTC.

About Ternio

Ternio’s launch date was February 6th, 2018. Ternio’s total supply is 899,921,008 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,914,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Ternio is /r/TernioToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ternio is medium.com/@ternio . Ternio’s official website is www.ternio.io . Ternio’s official Twitter account is @terniotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ternio

Ternio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ternio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ternio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ternio using one of the exchanges listed above.

