Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) will report ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.94) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Texas Roadhouse posted earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 185.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $1.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Texas Roadhouse.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $652.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.22 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.46.

TXRH stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.54. The company had a trading volume of 813,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,249. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $72.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,787,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at about $166,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.