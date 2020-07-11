Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Trex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Trex also posted earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trex will report full-year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $3.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Trex.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $200.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.40 million. Trex had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TREX shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Trex from $99.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Trex from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Trex from $88.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.58.

NYSE:TREX traded down $5.03 on Friday, reaching $124.25. 1,553,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,150,407. Trex has a 12 month low of $56.22 and a 12 month high of $135.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 46.54 and a beta of 1.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 56.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Trex during the first quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Trex during the first quarter worth $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trex during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trex during the first quarter worth $40,000.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

