TRON (TRX) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $503.86 Million

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. In the last seven days, TRON has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. TRON has a market cap of $1.22 billion and approximately $503.86 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0184 or 0.00000199 BTC on exchanges including Cryptomate, HitBTC, Bit-Z and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TRON alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010843 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $182.67 or 0.01980092 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00190967 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00066078 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00001024 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00116820 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 359.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00020345 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON’s launch date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 99,281,283,754 coins and its circulating supply is 66,682,072,191 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TRON is tron.network . TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation

Buying and Selling TRON

TRON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip, DragonEX, DigiFinex, Hotbit, Braziliex, Bit-Z, Sistemkoin, Cryptomate, Gate.io, Upbit, Tokenomy, Ovis, CoinBene, LiteBit.eu, Coinrail, LATOKEN, Bitfinex, ChaoEX, OpenLedger DEX, Huobi, OKEx, LBank, Koinex, Coindeal, CoinEgg, CoinEx, Bittrex, Neraex, Liqui, CoinExchange, Indodax, OTCBTC, Liquid, Stocks.Exchange, Bithumb, Coinnest, Rfinex, Cobinhood, OEX, Allcoin, DDEX, CoinFalcon, Kryptono, WazirX, Zebpay, Binance, Fatbtc, Exrates, BTC-Alpha, Exmo, Bibox, Bitbns, IDCM, Trade Satoshi, BitForex, Tidex, Kucoin, CoinTiger, Mercatox, RightBTC, Livecoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit, HitBTC, IDAX and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.