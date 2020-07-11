TRON (TRX) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $503.86 Million

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. In the last seven days, TRON has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. TRON has a market cap of $1.22 billion and approximately $503.86 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0184 or 0.00000199 BTC on exchanges including Cryptomate, HitBTC, Bit-Z and Bittrex.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010843 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002182 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $182.67 or 0.01980092 BTC.
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00190967 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00066078 BTC.
- Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00001024 BTC.
- InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- VeChain (VET) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000201 BTC.
- Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00116820 BTC.
- TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 359.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00020345 BTC.
TRON Coin Profile
Buying and Selling TRON
TRON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip, DragonEX, DigiFinex, Hotbit, Braziliex, Bit-Z, Sistemkoin, Cryptomate, Gate.io, Upbit, Tokenomy, Ovis, CoinBene, LiteBit.eu, Coinrail, LATOKEN, Bitfinex, ChaoEX, OpenLedger DEX, Huobi, OKEx, LBank, Koinex, Coindeal, CoinEgg, CoinEx, Bittrex, Neraex, Liqui, CoinExchange, Indodax, OTCBTC, Liquid, Stocks.Exchange, Bithumb, Coinnest, Rfinex, Cobinhood, OEX, Allcoin, DDEX, CoinFalcon, Kryptono, WazirX, Zebpay, Binance, Fatbtc, Exrates, BTC-Alpha, Exmo, Bibox, Bitbns, IDCM, Trade Satoshi, BitForex, Tidex, Kucoin, CoinTiger, Mercatox, RightBTC, Livecoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), YoBit, HitBTC, IDAX and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.
