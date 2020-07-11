TrueChain (TRUE) Price Tops $0.32

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 11th. One TrueChain token can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00003499 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, CoinBene, OKEx and HitBTC. In the last seven days, TrueChain has traded 26.3% higher against the dollar. TrueChain has a market cap of $25.68 million and $25.17 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00045341 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000855 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $471.51 or 0.05111109 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002807 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00017860 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00053957 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002421 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00033049 BTC.

TrueChain Token Profile

TrueChain (TRUE) is a token. It was first traded on January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup . The official website for TrueChain is www.truechain.pro

TrueChain Token Trading

TrueChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, HitBTC, OKEx, Bithumb, DragonEX and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

