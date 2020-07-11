U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.44 Million

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) to report $83.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $76.19 million and the highest estimate coming in at $90.34 million. U.S. Physical Therapy posted sales of $126.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 34%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full year sales of $411.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $402.50 million to $423.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $473.22 million, with estimates ranging from $448.40 million to $489.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.07). U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $112.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on USPH. ValuEngine raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. William Blair cut U.S. Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Sidoti lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. U.S. Physical Therapy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.67.

NYSE:USPH traded up $2.21 on Monday, reaching $76.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,935. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1-year low of $45.13 and a 1-year high of $148.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $954.82 million, a PE ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.58.

In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.35, for a total transaction of $78,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total value of $104,376.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,650.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,042 shares of company stock worth $327,632. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USPH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH)

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit