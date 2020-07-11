U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.44 Million

Wall Street analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) to report $83.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $76.19 million and the highest estimate coming in at $90.34 million. U.S. Physical Therapy posted sales of $126.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 34%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full year sales of $411.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $402.50 million to $423.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $473.22 million, with estimates ranging from $448.40 million to $489.56 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.07). U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $112.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on USPH. ValuEngine raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. William Blair cut U.S. Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Sidoti lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. U.S. Physical Therapy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.67.

NYSE:USPH traded up $2.21 on Monday, reaching $76.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,935. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1-year low of $45.13 and a 1-year high of $148.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $954.82 million, a PE ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.58.

In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.35, for a total transaction of $78,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.98, for a total value of $104,376.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,650.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,042 shares of company stock worth $327,632. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USPH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $126,000.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

