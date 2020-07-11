UBS Group Boosts Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target to $235.00

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $198.00 to $235.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LII. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Lennox International from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities raised Lennox International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Lennox International from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lennox International from $201.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $208.42.

Shares of LII stock opened at $238.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.98. Lennox International has a fifty-two week low of $163.40 and a fifty-two week high of $298.49.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $723.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.04 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 160.44% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lennox International will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is 27.52%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International during the first quarter valued at approximately $290,539,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 81,518.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 707,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after buying an additional 706,763 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 405,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,663,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Lennox International by 1.4% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 400,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,858,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lennox International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 390,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,942,000 after acquiring an additional 8,520 shares during the period. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

