UBS Group Boosts Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target to $344.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $270.00 to $344.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Moody’s in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $258.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $248.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $281.23.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $292.92 on Wednesday. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $164.19 and a 12-month high of $296.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.43. Moody’s had a return on equity of 235.22% and a net margin of 30.88%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 17,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.94, for a total transaction of $4,516,528.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,053,112.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total value of $1,842,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,477,058.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,727 shares of company stock worth $16,235,465. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Moody’s by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Moody’s by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in Moody’s by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

