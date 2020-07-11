Ultimate Secure Cash Market Capitalization Hits $185,269.18 (USC)

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 11th. Ultimate Secure Cash has a market cap of $185,269.18 and approximately $289.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0179 or 0.00000193 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pandacoin (PND) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash Coin Profile

USC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care . The official website for Ultimate Secure Cash is ultimatesecurecash.info

Ultimate Secure Cash Coin Trading

Ultimate Secure Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultimate Secure Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

