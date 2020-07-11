Unibright (UBT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.61 Million

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One Unibright token can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00003397 BTC on popular exchanges including Liquid, Bilaxy, IDEX and Cryptopia. Unibright has a total market capitalization of $46.67 million and $1.61 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Unibright has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $183.12 or 0.01980735 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00190867 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00066402 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00001023 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000199 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00116938 BTC.

About Unibright

Unibright was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,594,999 tokens. The official website for Unibright is unibright.io . The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Unibright Token Trading

Unibright can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Liquid, Cryptopia, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unibright should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

