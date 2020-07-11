Universa (UTNP) Market Capitalization Tops $5.82 Million

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. One Universa token can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, Ethfinex, CoinBene and Livecoin. In the last week, Universa has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. Universa has a market capitalization of $5.82 million and approximately $3,635.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010787 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $186.11 or 0.02004693 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00197970 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00066449 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00001017 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000198 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00115915 BTC.

About Universa

Universa launched on January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,760,649 tokens. The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News . The official website for Universa is universablockchain.com . Universa’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN

Universa Token Trading

Universa can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Ethfinex, Cobinhood and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Universa using one of the exchanges listed above.

