Utrust (UTK) Trading Up 66.2% Over Last Week

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 11th. One Utrust token can now be bought for $0.0654 or 0.00000704 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Utrust has a total market capitalization of $29.41 million and approximately $6.70 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Utrust has traded up 66.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00045356 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 60.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $469.28 or 0.05055210 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002803 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002583 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00054140 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00017750 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00033368 BTC.

Utrust Token Profile

Utrust is a token. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Utrust’s official website is utrust.com . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Utrust

Utrust can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Utrust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

