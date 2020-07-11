Velas Trading 11.7% Lower This Week (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Velas has a market cap of $96.74 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Velas has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar. One Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0720 or 0.00000776 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002502 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005598 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000167 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,088,120,361 coins and its circulating supply is 1,342,809,241 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html.

Buying and Selling Velas

Velas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

