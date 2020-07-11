Verge Price Hits $0.0068 (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. Verge has a market capitalization of $110.72 million and $4.46 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can now be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitbns, Coindeal, Stocks.Exchange and Bitfinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.65 or 0.00482967 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00012950 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001150 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000491 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005809 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000362 BTC.

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2016. Verge’s total supply is 16,324,229,943 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com

Verge can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Gate.io, CryptoBridge, Graviex, Bitbns, YoBit, Bitfinex, SouthXchange, HitBTC, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Crex24, Binance, BiteBTC, Bittrex, Coindeal, Sistemkoin, Huobi, TradeOgre, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

