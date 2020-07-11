Veros (VRS) Price Tops $0.10

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Veros token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00001122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Sistemkoin and Crex24. Veros has a market capitalization of $127,846.12 and $18,252.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Veros has traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Veros alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010776 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $186.37 or 0.02007750 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00193239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00066624 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00001029 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000198 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00116471 BTC.

Veros Token Profile

Veros’ launch date was November 1st, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,227,693 tokens. The official website for Veros is vedh.io . Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency

Veros Token Trading

Veros can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Livecoin and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veros using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.