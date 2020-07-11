Vertcoin (VTC) Hits Market Cap of $16.38 Million

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $16.38 million and approximately $187,313.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00003178 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Bleutrade, Upbit and Coinroom. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,272.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $240.53 or 0.02593993 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.02 or 0.02566995 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00483987 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.98 or 0.00754729 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00012770 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00070345 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.49 or 0.00609186 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000041 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00015063 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 55,584,022 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

Vertcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Coinroom, Bitsane, Poloniex, Bleutrade, Bittrex, YoBit, Trade By Trade, QBTC, CryptoBridge, CoinEgg and Bittylicious. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

